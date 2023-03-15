Parliamentary panel pulls up Panchayati Raj Ministry

A parliamentary panel has ticked off the panchayati raj ministry over non-release of funds to states under the flagship Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). In its report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj said these funds are released to the states primarily for capacity building and training of elected representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders of the panchayats. It said that 19 out of 34 states and Union territories have not received any funds under the scheme for the financial year 2022-23 (as on 31.12.2022). Similarly, in 2021-22, no funds were released to nine out of 34 states and Union territories.





"The Ministry to this effect submitted that timely non-submission of requisite documents and non-compliance of instructions stipulated by the Ministry of Finance, inter alia, are the reasons for non-release of funds.





"In Committees view, halting funds in such a manner to many states will hamper the progress of this important scheme which aims at strengthening of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). In this context, the Committee recommend that the Ministry should be proactive in ensuring compliance of Ministry of Finance stipulations and submission of requisite documents by the States/UTs so that funds are released to all the States/UTs uniformly," the committee said. It also said that if necessary, such matters should be taken up at the highest level with the states/Union territories so that progress of the envisaged schemes may not hamper on account of delay or non-release of funds under RGSA.





The committee also raised concerns over the non-availability of computer in gram panchayats. "The Committee are concerned to note that out of 271102 Gram Panchayats in the country, only 219889 GPs have computers in them. Availability of computers is a prerequisite for using internet service facilities," it said. It also pointed out that only 80,742 rural local bodies have active internet connection as on 21-01-2023 out of 2,71,102 rural local bodies even though 1.92 lakh Gram Panchayats have been made service ready.





"The Committee have also observed lack of broadband connectivity in the Gram Panchayats and use of private cellular data for public service delivery during its study visits undertaken to States such as Maharashtra. "Considering the significance of the project, the Committee urge the Ministry to take concrete steps in coordination with other two Ministries to make all the 1.92 lakh service ready GPs to have active internet connection during 2023-24 and to connect all GPs with Broad Band connectivity by 2024-25. The Committee would like to be apprised of the progress made in this regard," it said. It also recommended that the ministry ensure that all gram panchayats provide all mandated online assured services instead of confining only birth and death certificates .