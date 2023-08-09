Parliamentary Privileges Committee notice to Raghav Chadha over Frogery Charges

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Privileges Committee met on Wednesday to discuss the charges leveled against Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. This meeting took place in the office of the committee's chairman and deputy chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh. The Parliamentary Privileges Committee has issued a notice to AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

In the notice, Raghav Chadha was asked why an action for breach of privilege should not be brought against him in view of the charges leveled against him. BJP leaders claimed Raghav Chadha committed forgery when presenting the proposal to send the Delhi Services Bill to the Rajya Sabha Select Committee and requested that a criminal action be filed against him.

In this regard, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the Centre of attempting to disqualify Raghav Chadha in the same way that it disqualified Rahul Gandhi. These are dangerous people, yet we are also soldiers of the Aam Aadmi Party. We will not be intimidated by them and will not bow down. Anyone can offer a name for the selecting committee. There is no sign necessary. The Home Minister is giving wrong information in the House. Raghav Chadha did not violate any privileges.

Indeed, on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2023 in the Rajya Sabha, which also passed afterwards. Raghav Chadha submitted a motion during the discussion on this bill. In his motion to refer the Delhi Service Bill to the Select Committee, he identified Sudhanshu Trivedi, Narhari Amin, Thambidurai, Sasmit Patra, and Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak.

However, some of these MPs stood up in the house and stated that they did not sign it at all. The MPs claimed that their names were proposed in the planned select committee on the Delhi Services Bill without their approval. During this time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah,while reacting strongly on the matter in the House, demanded action against Raghav Chadha.