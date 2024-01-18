Passenger gets stuck in SpiceJet aircraft lavatory mid-air

New Delhi: For almost an hour, a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside an aircraft lavatory mid-air, a cabin crew slipped in a note saying "do not panic" and finally the passenger came out after an engineer opened the door on landing at the Bengaluru airport.

Malfunctioning of the lavatory door led to the passenger getting stuck onboard the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday.

As the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite trying their best, the door could not be opened.