Live
- Cultivation area under Rabi shrank, says BRS
- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 18 January, 2024
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
- AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024
Just In
Passenger gets stuck in SpiceJet aircraft lavatory mid-air
Highlights
New Delhi: For almost an hour, a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside an aircraft lavatory mid-air, a cabin crew slipped in a note saying "do not...
New Delhi: For almost an hour, a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside an aircraft lavatory mid-air, a cabin crew slipped in a note saying "do not panic" and finally the passenger came out after an engineer opened the door on landing at the Bengaluru airport.
Malfunctioning of the lavatory door led to the passenger getting stuck onboard the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday.
As the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite trying their best, the door could not be opened.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS