Passengers Forced To Travel Alongside Deceased Man On Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti Express

Passengers aboard the Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti Express had to endure a distressing journey of approximately 600 kilometers alongside a deceased man after he passed away within the train's general coach. The train was en route from Chennai to Hazrat Nizamuddin.



Despite multiple alerts and notifications to railway authorities by concerned passengers, the deceased individual's body was not removed until the train reached Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. It was at this point that the Government Railway Police (GRP) took custody of the body, which was then sent for a postmortem examination.

The 36-year-old man, identified as Ramjeet Yadav, hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district and had been working in Chennai. He was unwell and had been traveling back to Banda accompanied by his brother-in-law, Govardhan.

Tragically, on a Sunday, as the train reached Nagpur, Ramjeet's health suddenly deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise. Govardhan explained that he had desperately sought assistance, making several attempts to get help for his ailing relative, but regrettably, they were unsuccessful.

As a result, passengers on the train were compelled to continue their journey alongside Ramjeet's lifeless body. They had informed railway authorities once again when the train reached Bhopal in the morning, but their pleas went unanswered. It was only when the train reached Jhansi that the deceased man's body was finally removed from the coach.