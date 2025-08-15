Patanjali study highlights the effectiveness of Cardiogrit Gold

Haridwar: Patanjali has once again demonstrated the impressive synergy between Ayurveda and modern sci-ence, showing that even the most challenging diseases can find relief through traditional methods. A study conducted by Patanjali highlights the effectiveness of Cardiogrit Gold, a novel herbo-mineral medicine developed by Patanjali’s dedicated scientists, in reducing cardiotoxicity associated with the widely used chemotherapy drug Doxorubicin.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that this groundbreaking research not only validates the scientific foundations of Ayurveda on a global scale but also illustrates how rigorous examination of traditional medicine can help address some of modern medicine’s most complex challenges.

Cardiogrit Gold combines a range of natural ingredients, including Yogendra Ras, Arjun, Moti Pishti, Akik Pishti, and others, all of which are honoured in ancient Ayurvedic texts for their beneficial effects on heart health.

He further expressed that this achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of Patanjali’s scientists and represents the revival of India’s timeless medical heritage, Ayurveda. As global interest in Ayurveda surges, Patanjali’s research reinforces the importance of combining traditional wisdom with

scientific validation. This study not only revitalises Ayurveda but also highlights its potential to offer novel, holistic solutions for contemporary health challenges.

In this pioneering study using the C. elegans model, Cardiogrit Gold was found to increase food in-take, improve cardiac muscle health, and significantly reduce reactive oxygen species (ROS) lev-els. Remarkably, these organisms showed a significant increase in body length and fertility, high-lighting the systemic benefits of the formulation. Additionally, Cardiogrit Gold effectively re-duced Doxorubicin accumulation, further underscoring its potential to mitigate cardiotoxic effects.

This groundbreaking research has been published in the prestigious Journal of Toxicology by Wiley Publications, marking a significant milestone in integrative medicine.