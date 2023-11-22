Patient treated at Kerala hospital using Trenza device

Thiruvananthapuram: A medical team at KIMSHEALTH, a state of the art hospital, have successfully treated a patient suffering from brain aneurysm with Intrasaccular flow-diversion using the Trenza device.

Dr. Santhosh Joseph, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead, Neuro Interventional Radiology at the KIMSHEALTH said that treating brain aneurysm with Intrasaccular flow-diversion using the Trenza device is an innovative treatment approach for a brain aneurysm which is difficult to manage.

He said that the 67-year-old patient from Tamil Nadu came to KIMSHEALTH with persistent headache for the past one year.

“MRI and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) done revealed a middle cerebral artery (MCA) bifurcation aneurysm on the left side,” the doctor said.

Dr. Santhosh Joseph, who led the procedure, said considering the patient’s condition and the location of the aneurysm, the medical team decided to perform the 'flow diversion' technique using the device Trenza, a cloth-like surface.

“A puncture was made in the groin area and the Trenza device was deployed into the aneurysm through a microcatheter. Trenza functions like a flow disruptor and the blood flow gets diverted and stasis. Intrasaccular flow diversion using Trenza is safer, as it is more precise and easier to handle,” said Dr. Joseph.

He said that brain aneurysms are balloon-like bulges in blood vessels in the brain.

“Patients experiencing brain aneurysms face the potential danger of the aneurysm enlarging and eventually rupturing leading to brain hemorrhage,” the doctor said.

He said that it is for the first time, in the country, that intrasaccular flow diversion has been performed with the assistance of the 'Trenza' device.