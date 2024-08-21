Patna administration to strictly deal with violent protests during Bharat Bandh

Patna: Ahead of the Bharat Bandh, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh has issued a strong warning against any form of violence during the protests.



He emphasised that anyone involved in agitations, roadblocks, or damaging private or government properties will face legal consequences.

“The citizens can protest peacefully within the legal framework. The district administration would deal strictly with any violent activities,” he said.

Additionally, Singh instructed the district police to deploy adequate forces at various locations to prevent any potential untoward incident during the Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, in the Rafiganj block of Aurangabad district, a group of Bhim Army members protested against the recent Supreme Court order by organising a torch procession late on Tuesday night.

The Bharat Bandh, scheduled for Wednesday, has been called by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in opposition to the Supreme Court's ruling on the "quota within quota" issue.

The recent Supreme Court verdict has sparked significant debate by suggesting that not all Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities are equally disadvantaged. The ruling allows state governments to further classify these communities and potentially establish separate quotas for those considered more backward within the SC and ST categories.

In response, people connected with Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti believe that it undermines the original purpose of the reservation system. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced its support for the bandh, with the party's national vice president, Uday Narayan Choudhary, expressing concern over the ruling.

Choudhary emphasised that the reservation system, as envisioned by Dr B. R. Ambedkar was designed to combat untouchability and social discrimination, rather than being based on economic conditions.

He affirmed that the RJD would continue to protest until there is clarity on the Supreme Court's ruling, ensuring that the reservation system for SCs and STs remains a tool for eradicating social discrimination.