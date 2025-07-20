Patna hospital murder case: Main accused among 4 arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Patna Police, on Sunday, have shown as arrested four of the ten people, who were detained from two different places in Kolkata in connection with the murder of a gangster, Chandan Mishra, in a Patna hospital recently.

The four shown as arrested on Sunday by Patna Police include one of the prime accused, Tauseef a.k.a. Badshah, his associate Nishu Khan, and two others.

Ten people were detained from two different places in Kolkata, namely New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata and Anandapur in the southern outskirts of the city, on Saturday, following joint operations by Patna Police and the sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police.

The detained persons were taken to Patna on Saturday night.

Sources from Kolkata Police said that the murder of Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra was a result of his rivalry with another Bihar-based gangster, Sheroo, who is presently lodged in a correctional home in West Bengal's Purulia district.

It is suspected that Sheroo had masterminded the murder from the Purulia prison and hired Tauseef alias Badshah and his team as contract killers for the murder.

As per information accessed by the investigators so far, the ten detained people from Kolkata were directly involved in the murder of Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, a murder convict who was out on medical parole.

Mishra was shot dead by five armed assailants inside the ICU of a private hospital in Patna on July 17.

He was lodged at Beur Jail in Patna and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole. At least 24 cases were pending against Mishra in several police stations of the Buxar district in Bihar. He was serving a sentence in one of those cases. According to the police, Mishra was killed a day before he was scheduled to be released from the hospital.