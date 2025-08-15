Patriotic fervour marks Independence Day celebrations across Telangana

Hyderabad: Patriotic fervour marked the 79th Independence Day celebrations across Telangana on Friday. Hoisting of the national flag at government and private offices, impressive parades by police personnel, cultural performances by school students, and the playing of patriotic songs marked the festivities.

The main official function was held at the iconic Golconda Fort, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hoisted the national flag

After paying tributes to martyrs at Army War Memorial at Parade Ground in Secunderabad, he drove to Golconda fort for the main event.

The Chief Minister was presented a guard of honour by police contingents at Rani Mahal lawns, before he hoisted the national flag.

The ancient fort wore a festive look as the celebrations highlighted the rich culture of Telangana. Drummers and other artists performed on the ramparts to add colour to the festivities.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police Jitender and other top civil, police and military officials attended the ceremony.

The Chief Minister presented awards to policemen and other government employees

Earlier, the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Jubilee Hills.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hoisted the national flag at his official residence Raj Bhavan.

Following the flag-hoisting, Governor Varma took the guard of honour, exchanged greetings with Raj Bhavan officers, staff, police, and security personnel, and personally distributed sweets to staff members.

Incidentally, August 15 is also Governor Varma’s birthday. Officials, staff, and guests present extended their warm wishes to him on the occasion, adding a personal note to the day’s celebrations.

In his address, Governor Varma extended warm greetings to the people of Telangana and all citizens of India, describing Independence Day as “not merely a date on the calendar, but a sacred occasion to honour the hard-earned freedom of the nation.”

He paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices laid the foundation of independent India and recalled the enduring principles of Ahimsa and Satyagraha championed by Mahatma Gandhi — ideals that, he said, “shook an empire and inspired generations.”

He lauded Telangana’s achievements in irrigation, technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, and praised the valour of the armed forces, citing the recent “Operation Sindoor” as a shining example of the nation’s resolve and capability.

Ministers, government advisors and chairpersons of corporations led the Independence Day celebrations at headquarters of 32 districts.

The Independence Day celebrations were also held at the State Assembly, State Secretariat Hyderabad High Court and offices of all political parties.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy hoisted the national flag at Assembly premises.

At a ceremony held at Telangana High Court, Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh unfurled the national flag.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna led the celebrations at Secretariat Complex by unfurling the national flag.

The Independence Day celebrations were also held at the offices of the political parties.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the national flag at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao unfurled the national flag at Telangana Bhavan.

State BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao hoisted the national flag at party office. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and other leaders attended the programme.



