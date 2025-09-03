Live
Pb AAP MLA nabbed on rape charge, escapes police custody
Hans News Service Patiala: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on Tuesday allegedly escaped police custody in a rape case, sources said. Gunshots were...
Patiala: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on Tuesday allegedly escaped police custody in a rape case, sources said. Gunshots were fired, and a policeman sustained an injury after being hit by an SUV in which Pathanmajra escaped, they said.
The Sanour MLA was helped in his escape by his supporters, sources said.
Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma could not be reached for comments.
A hunt is on for the MLA, who attacked his own party's government over floods and questioned its central leadership. Earlier in the day, Pathanmajra, in a video message on Facebook, claimed that he had been booked under the charge of rape.
According to an FIR filed in the matter, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.
The case was registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married.
She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending "obscene" material to her.
After the FIR, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook, strongly criticising the Punjab government and alleging that Delhi-based AAP leadership was "illegitimately ruling over Punjab."