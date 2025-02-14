People of Odisha opted for change: Guv

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said the people of the State opted for a change of government in 2024 general elections and it was not just a political decision, but a “declaration of faith”.

The people changed the nearly two-and-half decade long government in the State with a vision for the future and hope of a transformation in their lives, he said.

The Governor said this while addressing the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly which commenced on Thursday. He said the State, despite its glorious past and abundant human resources, struggled to fulfil its immense potential. “The State’s promises often remained unrealised. The people of Odisha, with hope in their hearts and a vision for the future, opted for change over continuity in the 2024 general elections,” the Governor said.

Noting that they were tired of waiting for a transformation that never seemed to come, the Governor said: “They (people) embraced the promise of my government that they would listen, understand and act. Their vote was not just a political decision, it was a declaration of faith.” The people entrusted his government with the hope of the poor, aspirations of youths, dreams of farmers and aims of women believing that change would usher in a new era, an era of unmatched prosperity, he said. Kambhampati said with the mandate of the people and a determined vision for the future, the new government shouldered the onerous responsibility of taking the State forward in the path of prosperity. He said it is just eight months of assuming responsibility and during such a short span of time, the new government has taken various landmark decisions, launched numerous schemes and hosted several programmes in the interest of the people. “The government implemented its flagship scheme ‘Subhadra’ which is poised to benefit about a crore of women of the State, rolled out the ‘Samrudha Krushak Yojana’ to provide input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy over and above the MSP, opened the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of Shree Jagannath Temple honouring the demands of devotees and took up many initiatives to revive Odia Asmita (pride).

The Governor praised the State government for successfully hosting the DG/IGP conference, 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, visit of Singapore President and Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave. He said the State government has received three lakh suggestions for ‘Vision 2036’ which aspires to build a developed Odisha targeting a 500 USD billion economy by 2036. Starting his speech by chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’, the Governor said poor, youth, women empowerment are the main pillars of the State government.

He said the State has implemented the National Education Policy, Ayushman Bharat in the health sector, Kamadhenu scheme for dairy farmers and others. Stating that 1.5 lakh government jobs will be filled up in five years duration, the Governor said as many as 65,000 posts will be filled in two years. More than 24,000 posts have been filled in 2024-25. The Governor also said the State government will empower 25 lakh women as ‘Lakhpati Didi’ by 2027. He said the State government has proposed a new scheme ‘Swachha Odisha’ to enhance solid, liquid and wastewater management in cities.

The State has also launched a new scheme ‘Urban Mobility’ to ensure seamless transportation in urban areas, and secured approval for development of Hirakud and Satkosia projects to elevate them to a global standard tourist destination, he said.

“My government remains committed to a people first approach in delivering essential services, creating livelihood opportunities and developing infrastructures,” the Governor said.