People will not tolerate DMK’s obscene ‘toilet politics’: TN BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said on Sunday that the people will not tolerate the DMK’s obscene ‘toilet politics’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP state chief K. Annamalai.

He added that the DMK’s “disgusting mindset” and “anti-people” governance, marked by “corruption” and “deceit”, will soon come to an end.

“The images of Prime Minister Modi and Annamalai pasted on public toilets by DMK members will act as a powerful force to cleanse the corrupt DMK's filthy thoughts,” Prasad claimed.

He said that Chief Minister Stalin would soon realise that his party's destructive politics would no longer work in Tamil Nadu.

The senior BJP leader said that the DMK’s act of pasting PM Modi and Annamalai's images in toilets exposes their own “disgraceful politics”, adding that engaging in such indecent tactics only brings shame upon themselves.

“The DMK’s politics of destruction is being discarded,” he claimed.

He said that after the Enforcement Directorate exposed the Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam, the BJP conducted protests across the state.

“The DMK government’s attempt to suppress these protests using police oppression failed. The BJP women's wing staged demonstrations across Tamil Nadu, pasting Chief Minister Stalin's images in front of liquor shops that destroy family values,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that the women's wing, undeterred by police intimidation, has been fearlessly protesting against the Rs 1,000 crore scam.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson also said that despite severe police crackdowns, BJP members continue to fight against corruption.

He further claimed that the brave women protesters of Tamil Nadu BJP remain steadfast in their commitment to justice, and under the leadership of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai.

“The BJP women's wing will continue its fearless protests,” he said.