PFI members held for posting provocative social media posts

Bahraich (UP), Aug 7: Three persons, including a doctor, associated with Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been arrested for their provocative social media posts on the day of Ram temple 'Bhumi Pujan'.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kunwar Gyananjay said they received information on Wednesday about some people sitting in clinic of Dr Aleem, forwarding messages on WhatsApp and tweeting comments which were against communal amity and national integrity.

"When police reached there, Dr Aleem, Kamruddin and Sahibe Alam were found involved in the act," he said.

The police officer said, "All the three have been arrested. Among them Sahibe Alam was the former office bearer of PFI and working as media in charge of SDPI."

Both Dr Aleem and Kamruddin were members of SDPI WhatsApp group. A detailed probe about their links to SDPI and PFI is underway.