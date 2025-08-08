Live
Phansi ghar row: Speaker directs inquiry, Kejriwal to be summoned
New Delhi: Asserting that there was no ‘phansi ghar’ on Delhi Assembly premises, its Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that the matter will be referred to the Privileges Committee for inquiry that will summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with others.
Gupta had earlier told the House that the structure, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Kejriwal as a “phansi ghar” (execution room), was actually a “tiffin room” as per records.
Displaying a 1912 map of the assembly complex, he had said that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions.
Giving directions on the matter on Thursday, Gupta said he has referred the matter for inquiry to the Privileges Committee.
“The committee will summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, the then Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel,” he said.
He reiterated his allegation that “falsehood” was spread in the name of Phansi Ghar and history was distorted.
“The plaque bearing Kejriwal’s name outside Phansi Ghar will be removed. The 1912 map depicting it as tiffin room will also be displayed,” he said in the House.