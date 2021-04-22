Phase 3 Covid vaccination registration to start from April 28

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday said that the registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age will start on April 28. The registration will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App. There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted, "From May 1, all people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated under the third phase of vaccination. If you are 18+ then be ready. Registration for Covid vaccination will start soon. visit my: http://Cowin.gov.in."

As the day progressed, words started doing rounds that registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination will start from April 24. Later on, MyGovIndia, citizen engagement platform of Government of India on Twitter, tweeted that registration for the third phase of vaccination will start from April 28.

"Don't get misguided by rumours or news stating that registration for vaccination of 18+ citizens will start from 24th April 2021! The registrations will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Stay informed, stay safe! India Fights Corona," MyGovIndia tweeted.

MyGovIndia's tweet further said, "Only self registration and advance appointments for people between 18 and 45 years of age. No walks in allowed."

In the evening, Dr Harsh Vardhan once again tweeted, "Are you 18+? On April 28 register for vaccination against Covid 19 on tp//Cowin.gov.in. Largest Vaccine Drive Phase 3 - begins on May 1".

The PIB Twitter handle also tweeted, "Everyone above the age of 18 shall be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from May 1, 2021. Registration starts on April 28 on http://cowin.gov.in. Continue following COVID appropriate behaviour even after you take the vaccine."

On April 19, The Union Government had announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19 from May 1.

"All vaccination would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocols such as being captured on the CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms. Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real-time," the government had said.