Photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue holding BJP flag causes controversy in Bengal

The photograph has not gone down too well with Netaji's grandnephew and Bengal BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose.

Pictures of Netaji Subhash Bose's statue holding a BJP flag in Nadia district have led to a controversy in Bengal. Bengal BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose who is the grand nephew of Netaji seems to be upset over the row.

Chandra Bose said if the party doesn't change the citizenship amendment law, he would have to rethink his decision to remain in BJP.

Speaking about the issue, Chandra Bose said, "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was certainly a political person but he was much above party politics. I don't think any political party today deserves Netaji Subhas Bose. They can't own Netaji but putting a party flag on his statue. This is highly improper and I condemn it. I think Dilip Ghosh, the state BJP president, should immediately look into the matter. I support the CAA with certain minor modifications. Mahatma Gandhi had said that we must give refuge to people who have been persecuted in our neighbouring countries. But Gandhiji never mentioned any religion. He mentioned all persecuted people. So if we actually have to follow Gandhiji by the letters then we need to follow all that he actually said. The entire opposition campaign would be dismissed in a few seconds if the government of India rectifies and modifies the CAA by stating persecuted persons will be considered for citizenship in India."

He added that the BJP needs to be transparent about CAA, if it is indeed not based on religious lines. "Home Minister has always stated that CAA does not involve religion. So if it is not based on any religion I think we need to be transparent and very specific about it. There is a lot of confusion regarding this. When I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2016, my discussions with Narendra Modi ji and home minister Amit Shah Ji was that I would do politics on the basis of Netaji Subhas Bose's ideology which is inclusive and secular and I will not digress from Netaji's directions. It still holds. If it doesn't, I will have to rethink my future in The BJP. Now what will happen to the Muslims who had come to this country before that date? There is confusion. The Centre must take steps to remove that confusion," Bose said.

