Pilot says Congress will retain power in Rajasthan, slams BJP

Jaipur: In yet another show of strength after his appointment as a CWC member, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the opposition BJP and said that the saffron party has failed as the ruling party at the Centre and as the opposition party in Rajasthan.

Pilot was addressing a mammoth crowd in Vijaynagar which had gathered for the Kisan Sammelan being held here.



On Tuesday, Pilot went to his home constituency Tonk , the first time after becoming a CWC member. Here, he addressed another huge gathering at the Karyakarta Sammelan and said, “We will contest the polls together and we will win.”



On Thursday, Pilot was given a rousing welcome during his journey from Jaipur to Vijaynagar. People showered flowers on him and greeted him at different places



Pilot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth hundreds of crores of rupees in Vijaynagar on Thursday.



He expressed confidence that the cycle of alternating power between the BJP and the Congress would be broken this time and that the Congress would retain power in the state in the elections to be held later this year.



“BJP leaders in Rajasthan are only sleeping. Their central leaders come from Delhi and try to wake them up but they are unable to wake up. The BJP has been ruling at the Centre for nine years. People voted for the party and gave it absolute majority twice but the party betrayed them. After taking votes from every section, the government only gave pain and sorrow to the voters.”



He said that inflation is skyrocketing but the Centre did not even say that efforts would be made to control it. They will only come before the elections and ask for votes in the name of temple, mosque, Hindu, Muslim. What has the Central government done for the benefit of the general public? Manmohan Singh's government was there, I was a minister, our government came with MNREGA and other schemes for the welfare of the people.

Right now Rakesh Pareek ji is your MLA. Your MLA is a humble person, he has completed all the work that was possible for your development. Some people will come in the coming elections, they will lie, they will spread confusion, but you will have to maintain your stand, as you have always given your blessings to me and the Congress party before, without falling for their words, he added.

