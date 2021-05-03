Pinarayi Vijayan submits resignation, gets ready for another term

Thiruvananthapuram: After etching new records in the political history of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday drove to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Vijayan became the first to retain office after he led from the front and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 99 seats, eight more than what they got in 2016.



Khan after receiving Vijayan's resignation asked him to be the caretaker Chief Minister.



The scene now shifts to the CPI-M party headquarters here when the state secretariat and state committee of the party meets to decide, the date and other things of Vijayan's second innings.



After that the LDF will meet and then Vijayan will drive back to the Raj Bhavan and submit all the required papers as per the law of the land, when Khan will invite him to be sworn in.



In all likelihood, it will be only next week that the Vijayan 2 version will take over.