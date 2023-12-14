Piyush Goyal, 3 others to get Kanchi seer eminence awards

Mumbai: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be among four who shall be conferred the prestigious 26th ‘SIES-Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award’ in different categories, here on December 16, an official said here on Wednesday.

The other three distinguished winners for 2023 are: academician and Vice-Chancellor of Azim Premji University Prof. Anurag Behar, the British-born scientist and researcher in Quantum Technology Prof. Urbasi Sinha, and film director, author and preacher Dushyanth Sridhar. The prizes -- comprising a cash reward of Rs 2.50 ;akhs, a 5-feet tall gold-plated auspicious brass lamp, a citation, a shawl and other articles to each of the distinguished winners -- shall be given away at a special event to be held at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium on Saturday, said the SIES President Dr V Shankar.

The awards are named in honour of the 68th Seer of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, and the ceremony is part of the Sri Kanchi Mahaswami festival, he added.



Dr. Shankar said that in the past 25 years, the awards have gone to a 100 eminent personalities across fields including three ex-Presidents of India, two former Vice-Presidents, three Prime Ministers, two former Lok Sabha Speakers, four Governors, five Chief Ministers and five Bharat Ratnas, besides seven foreigners and others. While Goyal has been selected for Public Leadership, Behar was chosen for Community Leadership, Sinha selected for Science & Technology, and Sridhar named for Social Leadership & Spiritualism for the 2023 edition of the awards.