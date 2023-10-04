Live
Just In
Piyush Goyal to embark on two-day visit to UAE on Thursday, to co-chair task force meeting on investments
New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 5 to 6 to co-chair the 11th India-UAE high level task force on investments (HLTFI), engage with industry representatives, and interact with the UAE delegation led by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the executive council of Abu Dhabi.
The two delegations will discuss issues pertaining to existing investments, both, made by UAE companies in India, and investments made by Indian companies in the UAE.
The meeting will also review the outcomes achieved through the work of the joint task force to date, and the two sides will continue exploring ways to facilitate investment in areas of mutual interest with the potential for economic growth.
During his visit, Goyal will also hold bilateral meetings to enhance general trade, investment matters and areas of cooperation for strengthening India-UAE ties.
The joint task force was established in 2013 as a key forum to promote trade, investment and economic ties between the UAE and India.
Over the years, the HLTFI has emerged as an effective platform for addressing key constraints that companies from either side may face. This will be the first meeting post the completion of one year of signing the India–UAE comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).