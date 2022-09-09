PK V/S NK : Nitish Kumar had accused Prashant Kishore that he might be helping BJP

New Delhi: After that, PK struck back at Nitish Kumar and said he grew old and he will know everything in a year. Not only that, he said that if Nitish Kumar fulfills the promise of 10 lakh jobs, then I will quit all work and join him.

Not just that, on Friday morning, he also attacked Nitish Kumar through some photos. However, he deleted that tweet in about 30 minutes. Without any caption, Prashant Kishor had tweeted 4 pictures, in which Nitish Kumar was seen standing in front of PM Modi with folded hands.

Prashant Kishor is believed to have responded to Nitish Kumar's allegation through these images, in which he said he was helping the BJP.

Nitish Kumar had said that Prashant Kishor is a publicity expert and he is probably working to help the BJP. He said that what Prashant Kishor said was meaningless. He probably wants to hang out with the BJP. Perhaps he's trying to help them.

In fact, Prashant Kishor had commented on Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the NDA and join the Grand Alliance.PK had stated that Nitish's decision would not have any effect throughout the country. Its effect will be seen only in Bihar. Not only this, he had said that such a change will also affect the image of Nitish Kumar. He said the credibility of Nitish Kumar was in question. We can understand this in such a way that there is a continuous decline in the seats of JDU. Since 2005, the number of JDU seats has gone down from 115 to 43.