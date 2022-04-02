Rahul Gandhi- date of birth June 19th, 1970, 02.31 pm, New Delhi.

The native's birth star- Moola first Padam, zodiac sign Sagittarius, ascendant Libra.

Here Lagna lord Venus is in 10th house. Hence the native's Lagna will have outstanding strength. Lagna tells about the native's structure, determination and courage. Lagna lord is in 10th house. Hence the native will have confidence, qualified and simple in nature. Being a movable ascendant, the native will take hasty decisions. He will talk about whatever comes to mind without thinking about the consequences.

From April 09th, 2019 to April 09th 2037, the native will run Rahu major period. Here Rahu occupied 5th house. But 4th and 5th lord Saturn is in a debilitated position. Hence April 9th, 2019, to 22.12.2021 the native will run Rahu major period by Rahu sub-period. During this time only, Congress lost in many states.

From 22.11.2021 to May 16th, 2024, Rahu major period by Jupiter sub-period. For Libra ascendant, Jupiter is the 3rd and 6th lord and has been posted in Lagna. Mixed results. He may get health problems. His mother also may get health problems. If midterm elections happen in Telangana in 2022, Congress will not win because the planetary position is not suitable for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. My previous political predictions for 2004 and 2009 that Congress would win in AP assembly and parliament elections have come true.

My predictions between 2014 and 2019 that Narendra Modi will become the PM has come true.