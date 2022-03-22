PM-ABHIM scheme in Odisha State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to implement the PM-ABHIM scheme at the grassroots level in the State, as decided by the government. The scheme will reach every household and strengthen the State's healthcare infrastructure.

The State Health and Family Welfare department will be the nodal agency to make this mechanism more fruitful. The Central government- sponsored scheme will be boost the critical care facilities and primary care in the State's urban and rural areas.