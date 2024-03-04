Live
PM brainstorms over Viksit Bharat: 2047
Sets 100-day agenda for Council of Ministers
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers to ‘brainstorm’ over the vision document prepared to attain the “Viksit Bharat: 2047” goal, along with fleshing out a detailed action plan for the next five years.
Sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be pursued for quick implementation, after
the formation of the new government in May 2024 was also discussed at the meeting, where several ministries made presentations on their achievements in recent years and their future plans. The roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a result of more than two years of intensive preparations by ministries, an exercise that was steered by the Centre’s think tank Niti Aayog.
“It involved a whole of government approach involving all Ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilization of youth for seeking their ideas, suggestions and inputs. More than 2700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth were received,” an official source said.
It also added that the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points. Its goals include areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, and so on.