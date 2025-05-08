Live
- Karimnagar salutes Army for delivering justice to Pahalgam victims
- Wanaparthy: DMHO seizes 2 first-aid centres in raid
- Rs 4.86 cr contributed to Armed Forces Flag Day fund
- CBI chief Sood gets one-year extension
- Court sentences accused to life imprisonment
- PM cancels Europe tour
- Simulating Multiple Hostile Scenarios…Mock drills held across country
- Civil defence mock drills held in Hyderabad
- Surveillance stepped up to ensure security of defence establishments
- Over 200 flights cancelled, 18 airports shut
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour to Europe has been called off in view of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Wednesday.
Modi was scheduled to travel to Croatia, Norway and The Netherlands from May 13 to 17.
The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Norway to attend the Nordic Summit. The respective countries have been informed about the decision, the sources said.
