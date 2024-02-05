PM dedicates NTPC power projects to nation

Bhubaneswar/Angul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2x800 MW) and NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1x250 MW) to the nation. He also laid the foundation stone of NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage-III (2x660 MW).

Located in Sundargarh district, Darlipali STPS is a pit-head power station with supercritical (highly efficient) technology, and is supplying low-cost power to its beneficiary States such as Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Sikkim.

The 250 MW project of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Limited is established in Rourkela Steel Plant to provide reliable power for the steel plant which is vital for economic growth.

The NTPC is developing Talcher Thernal Power Project Stage-III within old TTPS plant premises in Angul district, which was taken over by NTPC from Odisha State Electricity Board in 1995. The old TTPS plant was decommissioned after completing more than 50 years of service to the nation. The upcoming plant will have highly efficient Ultra Super Critical Technology-based units and approximately three times capacity of the old TTPS plant.

According to TTPS sources, the first unit of the new plant will start generation of power by 2026. The next unit will be commissioned six months later. The power will be generated by lesser coal consumption and minimum carbon oxide emissions. The sources said out of 1,320 MW, the share of Odisha will be 50 per cent. The coal for the power plant will be sourced from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

Besides creating direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region, these projects have contributed to improvement of physical infrastructure such as approach road, drainage, transportation and communication facilities.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the first phase of NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha.

“The government will always ensure to fulfil its promises. This government doesn’t just lay the foundation stone of any project, it makes sure to inaugurate it. This thermal power project will ensure Odisha gets round-the-clock electricity supply and also open up employment opportunities for the youth,’’ Modi said.

With an estimated investment of over Rs 27,000 crore, this coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head thermal power project signifies a monumental step towards fostering energy security and driving the nation’s growth trajectory.

The project encompasses a 2,400-MW capacity in its initial phase and plans for an additional 800 MW in the second phase with an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore.