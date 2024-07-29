Live
- Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
Just In
PM dials Manu Bhaker, pats her for Olympic win
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialed Manu Bhaker and congratulated her for winning a bronze medal in 10m air pistol women's event to open India's medal account in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialed Manu Bhaker and congratulated her for winning a bronze medal in 10m air pistol women's event to open India's medal account in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympic Games. She also became only the fifth shooter after Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang to win an Olympic medal in shooting.
"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" Modi posted on X.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS