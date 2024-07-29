PM dials Manu Bhaker, pats her for Olympic win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialed Manu Bhaker and congratulated her for winning a bronze medal in 10m air pistol women's event to open India's medal account in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympic Games. She also became only the fifth shooter after Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang to win an Olympic medal in shooting.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" Modi posted on X.