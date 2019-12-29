PM hails India's position in astronomy in Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Speaking about the last solar eclipse of the year which happened on December 26, the prime minister recalled India's mastery over astronomy since ancient times.

In his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation, the Prime Minister mentioned the request from Ripun who hails from the northeast but is staying now in south India because of his job.

The prime minister mentioned Ripun for his request to find ways to popularise astronomy in rural areas of the country.

Referring to the contributions of astronomy centres in places like Pune and Ooty, the prime minister commended the strides the nation has taken in the field.

"The eclipse reminds us that we are travelling in space while residing on the earth.... Friends, India has an ancient and glorious history of astronomy. Our connection with the twinkling stars in the sky is as old as our civilisation. Many of you might be aware that at various places in India, there are magnificent observatories (Jantar Mantar) – which are worth seeing. And these observatories have a deep bond with astronomy. Who doesn't know about the prodigious talent of the great Aryabhatta," PM said.