PM holds meeting with Cabinet Ministers, Manipur likely in focus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high level meeting, with a likely focus on the prevailing situation in Manipur, with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Puri in attendance.

Sources in the Prime Minister's Office have refused to comment on the meeting, however it is being speculated that Shah has briefed Modi about the Manipur situation as well as on the all-party meeting convened on June 24.

The meeting took place within 12 hours of the Prime Minister returning to India after his state visits to the US and Egypt.

It comes amid the Opposition’s accusations that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur “failed miserably” in handling ethinic violence.

Since the violence broke out on May 3, over 100 people have died, with more than 300 others injured.

Some 50,000 people have also been displaced as a result of the conflict.