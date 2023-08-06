PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha

Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone through virtual mode for redevelopment of 25 railway stations in Odisha.
Bhubaneswar:
These are among 508 stations across India which will be modernised under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.
The railway stations in Odisha which will be redeveloped are Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Angul, Meramundali, Balugaon, Lingaraj Temple Road, Talcher Road, Khurda Road, Kantabanji, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barpali, Muniguda, Balangir, Harishankar Road, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road and Damanjodi under East Coast Railway and Barbil, Rajgangpur, Baripada and Jaleswar under South Eastern Railway.
The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, the Prime Minister said.