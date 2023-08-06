  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha

PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha
x

PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone through virtual mode for redevelopment of 25 railway stations in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone through virtual mode for redevelopment of 25 railway stations in Odisha.

These are among 508 stations across India which will be modernised under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.

The railway stations in Odisha which will be redeveloped are Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Angul, Meramundali, Balugaon, Lingaraj Temple Road, Talcher Road, Khurda Road, Kantabanji, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barpali, Muniguda, Balangir, Harishankar Road, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road and Damanjodi under East Coast Railway and Barbil, Rajgangpur, Baripada and Jaleswar under South Eastern Railway.

The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, the Prime Minister said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X