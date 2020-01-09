Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog

PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting economists and experts at the Niti Aayog to discuss the state of economy and steps to be taken to revive...

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting economists and experts at the Niti Aayog to discuss the state of economy and steps to be taken to revive growth which is estimated to drop to 5 per cent during the current fiscal.

Among others, the meeting is being attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers, besides Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and other senior officials of the think-tank.



Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, too is present at the high-level meeting which began Thursday morning here.

The meeting assumes significance as the government is in the process of formulating Budget proposals for 2020-21 the focus of which is likely to be on accelerating economic growth which is estimated to slip to an 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20.

The Prime Minister on Monday interacted with top business tycoons to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her second Union Budget on February 1.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR9 Jan 2020 10:52 AM GMT

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...
CM Jagan launches
CM Jagan launches 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor, dedicates the scheme...
Government put economy in
Government put economy in 'cold storage': Priyanka Gandhi
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog


Top