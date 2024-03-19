PM Modi Accuses Congress-DMK Alliance Of Insulting Hindu Religion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress and DMK alliance within the INDIA bloc, alleging their tendency to demean the Hindu religion while refraining from similar remarks against other religions. Speaking at a rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi referenced Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, asserting that the Congress-DMK alliance deliberately disparages Hinduism. He accused them of targeting Hindu beliefs and traditions while sparing other religions.



PM Modi emphasized the significance of 'Shakti' in Hinduism, symbolizing feminine power and motherhood, and condemned the INDIA bloc's purported intention to dismantle it. He cited examples from Tamil Nadu, highlighting revered goddesses like Kanchi Kamakshi and Madurai Meenakshi, whose worship represents the embodiment of 'Shakti'. PM Modi contended that the Congress, DMK, and their allies threaten to undermine this spiritual essence.



Furthermore, PM Modi lambasted the DMK and Congress, labeling them as synonymous with corruption and dynastic rule. He accused the DMK of disrespecting late former CM Jayalalithaa and denounced their treatment of women. PM Modi asserted that Tamil Nadu's voters are inclined towards the BJP, opposing the alleged misrule and corruption associated with the DMK-Congress coalition.



Rahul Gandhi's statement at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, invoking 'Shakti' to question the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs), elicited a response from the BJP. They criticized Gandhi for his remarks, interpreting them as misogynistic. In response, Gandhi defended his statement, accusing PM Modi of distorting its meaning to evade the truth.

Overall, PM Modi's remarks underscored the political discourse surrounding Hinduism, electoral alliances, and the ongoing debate over the sanctity of democratic institutions in India.