PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari to hold rallies in Maharashtra

With Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats in focus, BJP will organise 10 public rallies from April 14 and 20.

These rallies will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the poll in charge for Maharashtra Dinesh Sharma and MP Manoj Tiwari.

PM Modi had already addressed rallies in Chandrapur and Ramtek while Home Minister Amir Shah addressed in Nanded.

Nitin Gadkari, who is contesting from Nagpur, has held rallies and corner meetings in his constituency apart from Chandrapur.

PM Modi’s rallies are slated for April 19 at Wardha and on April 20 at Parbhani and in Nanded. Amit Shah will hold a rally in Nanded on Sunday (April 14).

Gadkari will address two rallies in Ramtek on April 15 while Tiwari on April 16 in Nagpur and Ramtek. Sharma will be present at the rally in Bhandara on Sunday and in Amravati on April 15.

The polling in Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur will take place on April 19. In these five constituencies, the traditional political rivals BJP and Congress are fighting against each other. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the Bahujan Samaj Party and other smaller parties and independents are also in the fray in these constituencies.

In Ramtek, the Shiv Sena nominee Raju Parwe is pitted against Congress nominee Shyamkumar Barve, in Nagpur BJP nominee Nitin Gadkari against Congress nominee Vikas Thakre, in Bhandara-Gondiya BJP nominee Sushil Mendhe against Congress candidate Prashant Padole, in Gadchiroli-Chimur BJP nominee Ashok Nete against Congress candidate Namdev Kirsan and in Chandrapur BJP nominee Sudhir Mungantiwar against Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar.

Polling in Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani is slated for April 26.

In Nanded, BJP nominee Pratap Chikhalikar is contesting against Congress nominee Vasant Chavan, in Parbhani Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar against Shiv Sena UBT nominee Sanjay Jadhav.

In Hingoli Shiv Sena nominee Baburao Kohalikar against Shiv Sena UBT nominee Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar.