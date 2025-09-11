PM Modi Announces ₹1,200 Cr for Uttarakhand Flood Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on 11 September 2025 to review the damage caused by floods, heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides in Uttarakhand.

Relief Meeting

He held an official meeting to check the situation and review the relief and rehabilitation work going on in the state.

₹1,200 Crore Aid

PM Modi announced ₹1,200 crore financial help to support Uttarakhand’s recovery.

Key Relief Measures

The plan includes: