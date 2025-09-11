Live
PM Modi Announces ₹1,200 Cr for Uttarakhand Flood Relief
Highlights
PM Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on 11 Sept 2025 to review flood and landslide damage. ₹1,200 crore aid announced for homes, roads, schools, and livestock support.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on 11 September 2025 to review the damage caused by floods, heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides in Uttarakhand.
Relief Meeting
He held an official meeting to check the situation and review the relief and rehabilitation work going on in the state.
₹1,200 Crore Aid
PM Modi announced ₹1,200 crore financial help to support Uttarakhand’s recovery.
Key Relief Measures
The plan includes:
- Rebuilding homes under PM Awas Yojana
- Repairing highways and roads
- Reconstructing damaged schools
- Relief support through PMNRF
- Mini kits for livestock to help farmers
