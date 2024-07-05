PM Modi asks Priyanka Goswami about her 'Baal Krishna', wishes her best for Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with members of the Indian contingent as they prepared to depart for the Paris Olympic Games, encouraging them to do their best without feeling any pressure.



During his interaction with second-time race walker Priyanka Goswami, PM Modi asked about her idol of 'Baal Krishna' (Lord Krishna) and if she is taking the idol to Paris.

Priyanka Goswami replied, "Baal Krishna is also with me in Singapore. This is his second Olympics."

She congratulated PM Modi on his third term as Prime Minister and expressed her gratitude for the support from the government.

"First of all, congratulations on becoming Prime Minister for the third time. All our athletes are grateful for the opportunity to meet and talk with you again," the athlete said.

She further shared her experience, saying, "This is my second Olympics, and I have been taking training in Australia for the past three months with support from the government. Currently, I am taking training in Switzerland with support from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). We are receiving a lot of support from the government to practice in foreign countries, and I hope all the players will give their best at the Olympics."

When PM Modi asked her about her previous complaint that no one took an interest in her sport, Priyanka said, "Foreign countries give equal importance to this sport, but in our country, it was not well recognised. But since the time you started promoting this sport, people have started to know and recognise the sport. This gives us a lot of strength and support. When someone watches our event, we feel motivated."

The Prime Minister congratulated Priyanka Goswami and wished her all the best for her performance at the Paris Olympics.