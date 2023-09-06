PM Modi Calls For Informed Response To Sanatan Dharma Controversy Amid India Vs. Bharat Debate

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the controversy surrounding Sanatan Dharma, which originated from a statement made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi, suggesting the eradication of Sanatan Dharma akin to diseases like dengue and malaria.



According to LiveHindustan, during an informal discussion with ministers during a Cabinet meeting, PM Modi brought up this issue and emphasized that the ministers should respond effectively to the Sanatan Dharma debate.

He encouraged them to acquaint themselves with the topic and present factual arguments to counter opposition leaders involved in the Sanatan row, all while ensuring that the India versus Bharat dispute doesn't overshadow the Sanatan controversy. PM Modi also advised that only party spokespersons should address the India versus Bharat matter, as per the report.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her views on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's contentious statement regarding Sanatan Dharma. According to Banerjee, individuals should refrain from making comments that could potentially offend the religious sentiments of people, emphasizing her respect for Sanatan Dharma.

She further stated that rather than "condemning," it is advisable to abstain from commenting on matters that may cause harm or offense to either a significant or a minority section of the population. CM Banerjee underscored the importance of upholding the principle of unity in diversity.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has faced significant backlash following his statement last Saturday, suggesting the eradication, rather than opposition, of Sanatan Dharma. Despite the widespread criticism of his anti-Sanatan Dharma stance, he remained resolute in his commitment to speaking out against it.