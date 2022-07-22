PM Modi calls for intensifying 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to strengthen the "Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled the monumental courage and efforts of those who dreamt of a flag for free India and shared some interesting nuggets from history, including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru.

He said that July 22 has a special relevance in the country's history as on this day in 1947, the National Flag was adopted.

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022



Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams. pic.twitter.com/fRcAMVHV9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

