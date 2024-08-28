PM Modi calls states to expedite implementation of central projects

Live
Just In
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of several critical infrastructure initiatives, including drinking water supply, sanitation, national highways, gas pipeline construction, railway projects, and the Amrit-2.0 scheme. The discussion involved chief secretaries from various states, emphasizing the need for swift action on these essential projects.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of completing schemes aimed at providing safe drinking water to citizens. He urged the chief secretaries to expedite the implementation of sanitation management projects as well. The Prime Minister called for timely completion of various railway and road projects, as well as the construction of new gas pipelines.
Underlining the significance of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (Amrit 2.0), Modi directed state officials to accelerate efforts in ensuring that every household in urban areas has access to safe drinking water. He also highlighted the need for advancing sewage treatment projects and developing green spaces around drinking water sources.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, State Municipal Administration Department Special Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, TR&DB Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, Finance Department Additional Secretary J. Niwas, Swachandhra Corporation MD Gandham Chandradu, and Municipal Administration Department Director Hari Narayana, among others participated in the scheme.