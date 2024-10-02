PM Modi celebrates decade of Swachh Bharat Mission, inaugurates major cleanliness projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' programme on Wednesday in New Delhi, coinciding with the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event marks the completion of 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, a significant mass movement for cleanliness initiated by the Prime Minister in 2014.

During the event, PM Modi launched various projects related to sanitation and cleanliness worth over Rs 90,600 crore, including projects under AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and 15 Compressed Biogas Plant projects under the GOBARdhan Scheme.

The theme for Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata', highlights the nation's renewed commitment to cleanliness, public health, and environmental sustainability.

In his address, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, stating, "The dream of India that Gandhiji and other prominent figures of the country envisioned motivates us to fulfil that dream today."

Reflecting on the 10-year journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission, he expressed gratitude to the citizens, sanitation workers, religious leaders, sports figures, NGOs, and media for embracing the mission as their own and turning it into a mass movement.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Presidents and Vice Presidents, Chief Ministers, and public representatives in advancing the mission.

He highlighted the recent 'Seva Pakhwada,' which saw more than 27 lakh events and over 28 crore participants, underscoring the mission's widespread impact.

Labelling the mission a "Jan Andolan" (mass movement), PM Modi reflected on the early days of the campaign, noting how it energised citizens of all ages.

He recalled discussing cleanliness extensively on his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program and receiving numerous suggestions from the public on hygiene and sanitation.

"In Mann Ki Baat, I talked about cleanliness almost 800 times. People send letters and suggestions for cleanliness and hygiene," he said.

PM Modi also criticised past leaders for neglecting Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness, stating that while Gandhi championed a clean India during the independence struggle, "those who claimed to follow his teachings ignored the importance of sanitation."

He highlighted how the lack of toilets and sanitary facilities disproportionately impacted women and children, stressing the mission's success in addressing these issues.

The event celebrated India's decade-long achievements in sanitation, as well as the accomplishments of the recently concluded Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

It set the stage for the next phase of the national cleanliness drive, with widespread participation from local governments, women's groups, youth organisations, and community leaders.

Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, over 19 lakh programs have been completed with the involvement of more than 17 crore people.

Around 6.5 lakh Cleanliness Target Units have been transformed, nearly one lakh SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir camps have been organised, benefiting over 30 lakh Safai Mitras, and over 45 lakh trees have been planted under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.