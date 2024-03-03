PM Modi chaired Union Council of Ministers meeting to discuss the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

New Delhi: The Union Council of Ministers met on Sunday at the BJP headquarters, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during the meeting. This is expected to be Prime Minister Modi's final meeting with the Council of Ministers during his second term. The meeting discussion was focused on the vision document for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' as well as the comprehensive action plan for the next five years.

According to sources, a 100-day agenda was discussed during the meeting in order to take immediate action on the schemes following the formation of the new government in May 2024. It took more than two years to create a blueprint for developed India.

It included comprehensive conversations with all ministries and state governments, academics, industrial entities, civic society, and scientific organizations, as well as young perspectives and proposals.