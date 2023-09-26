PM Modi Commends Women's Reservation Bill And Job Opportunities For Millions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the women's reservation bill as a momentous decision with the potential to empower women throughout India. Speaking virtually at the Rozgar Mela, he emphasized the noteworthy presence of women in the recent job appointments made through this employment drive.



The Rozgar Mela is a recruitment initiative aimed at filling existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode, with the ambitious goal of providing employment to one million individuals.

PM Modi expressed pride in the historic strides being taken by India, particularly noting the recent passage of the women's reservation bill with strong support from both houses of parliament. He acknowledged that this demand had been voiced decades ago and underlined the progress of women in diverse fields, from space exploration to sports.

During the event, PM Modi distributed 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals and encouraged them to bring fresh ideas and incorporate technology in their work.





Rozgar Mela stands as our dedicated effort to empower young individuals and strengthen their active engagement in the country's development. https://t.co/S1ZBRkXcR7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2023





PM Modi also highlighted India's remarkable achievements, mentioning the country's journey toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. He stressed the importance of innovation and technology in government operations, citing examples such as online railway ticket bookings and the implementation of Aadhaar cards, E-KYC, and Digi locker, which have revolutionized documentation processes, reduced corruption, and increased transparency.

In conclusion, PM Modi urged the new recruits to explore innovative ways to leverage technology, emphasizing that the government's policies have been implemented with mass participation and in a mission-oriented manner over the past nine years.