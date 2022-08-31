PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the deaths in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted: "Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi."

Eight people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Tuesday.

A Tata Sumo taxi rolled into a deep gorge at Chatroo in the district after the driver lost control on the wheel.

"An injured person has succumbed in the hospital. Eight people have been killed in this accident and 3 are injured," police said.