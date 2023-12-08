Live
- Diabetes drug may lower colorectal cancer risk: Study
- Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu wishes KCR a speedy recovery
- Scholarships for Students
- Amid NKorea threats, SKorea defence chief orders military readiness
- mRNA-based stem cell therapy offers hope for chronic & acute liver disease
- Toshiba Transmission & Distribution bags Star Performer Award from EEPC India
- KCR will undergo hip replacement surgery today: KTR
- 3-year-old succumbs to blows from his father
- Most Indian workers believe offices not ready for new way of working: Study
- Double Bill Delights: Sravya Subramanyam and Sahitya Ramkumar Shine in Mesmerising Performances
Just In
PM Modi expresses concern over injury to KCR
Highlights
Says that he was very saddened to know about KCR's injury. Praying for a healthy return
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the speedy recovery of former CM KCR, who is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, after accidentally slipping in the bathroom in his farmhouse. To this extent, he responded through social media X. He said that he was very saddened to know about KCR's injury. Praying for a healthy return.
The injured KCR was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on Friday midnight. The doctors who examined him found that his hip bone was broken in two places. They said that the surgery will be performed at 11 o'clock. It is reported that there is a possibility of installing steel plates for the fractured hip bone. It is said that it may take 4 to 6 months for KCR to recover.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS