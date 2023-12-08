PM Modi expresses concern over injury to KCR

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the speedy recovery of former CM KCR, who is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, after accidentally slipping in the bathroom in his farmhouse. To this extent, he responded through social media X. He said that he was very saddened to know about KCR's injury. Praying for a healthy return.





Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

The injured KCR was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on Friday midnight. The doctors who examined him found that his hip bone was broken in two places. They said that the surgery will be performed at 11 o'clock. It is reported that there is a possibility of installing steel plates for the fractured hip bone. It is said that it may take 4 to 6 months for KCR to recover.