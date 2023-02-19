PM Modi expresses condolences on the demise day of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sympathies to the Nandamuri Taraka Ratna family members over his sudden demise after battling for 23 days on a ventilator. "Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM," the PMO tweeted.



With the death of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, Nandamuri's family was deeply saddened and Telugu people are unable to digest the news of Tarakaratna's death who passed away on Saturday after fighting death for 23 days in Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, passed away on Saturday night.



On the other hand, Taraka Ratna's body was shifted from Bangalore to his residence in Mokila, Hyderabad. The film fraternity expressed condolences to Taraka Ratna on social media platforms.

