PM Modi flags of two Amrit Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains on Saturday. The Prime Minister flagged off the new trains. The railway station in Ayodhya has been revamped and renamed as 'Ayodhya Dham Junction'.

The newly developed station reflects the spirit of Lord Rama, with beautifully constructed buildings adorned with elements such as shikhara (spires), bow, and arrow. Spanning an area of 11,000 square meters, the station features four tall gopurams (monumental towers). The development of the station was carried out by Rail India Technical and Economic Services Limited (RAITES), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

One of the Amrit Bharat trains will operate from Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal via Ayodhya to Bihar's Darbanga, while the other will run between West Bengal's Malda Town and Bengaluru's M. Visvesvaraya Terminus. The journey for these trains will pass through various cities in Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta. However, the train will only stop at Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. These trains are scheduled to run regularly from January 7.