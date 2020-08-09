PM Modi gave a big gift to farmers, PM-KISAN fund released - Financing facility launched

New Delhi: On the Balaram Jayanti, Halachhath, and Dau birthday celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching a Rs 1 lakh crore financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund today. In this program, the sixth instalment of the assistance amount under the 'PM-Kisan Yojana' will also be released, Rs 17,000 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 8.5 crore farmers.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, an amount of 6 thousand rupees is given annually to all eligible farmer families. Since the inception of this scheme, about 10 crore farmers have benefited from it. After this instalment,7, about 92 thousand crore rupees have been sent to the farmers so far.

The loan of Rs 1128 crore will be sanctioned to primary agricultural co-operative institutions at an interest rate of only 1%. The government will give a guarantee of 3% discount on interest and loans up to Rs 2 crore. To strengthen agricultural infrastructure, storage, cold storage, pack mouth and marketing facilities will be developed. There will be a facility to provide loan of one lakh crore rupees by financial institutions. Primary agricultural cooperatives, agricultural producers' associations, farmer self-help groups, agricultural entrepreneurs and start ups will be eligible.

PM Modi said that despite being a holiday, the Ministry of Agriculture chose Sunday as the day because it is Hald Shasthi, today is the birthday of Lord Balarama. The farmer worships Balarama ji. I wish all the countrymen, especially the farmers, a happy Hull Chhath. A fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been launched for agricultural related facilities in the country. This will help in preparing village-to-village storage and modern cold storage and will generate employment in the villages.

The PM said that while pressing the switch in the accounts of 8.55 crore farmers, 17 thousand crore rupees were deposited. No middleman went directly to the farmers' accounts. The satisfaction is that the goal of this scheme is being achieved. The scheme has been successful in helping every farmer family directly. 22 thousand crores of rupees have been transported only during the corona lockdown.

The PM said that there had been a demand for decades why there was no industry in the village. Just as industries have the facility to fix prices and sell anywhere in the country, why do farmers not get such facility. Now it is not that if a soap industry is set up in a city, then the sale will be in the same city. Soap can be sold somewhere, but it was not used in farming. Farmers had to sell the produce in the city mandi. The PM said that now that it has been finished, now anyone who gives him a higher price can deal with his crop.

The PM said that under the new law, farmers can now directly compromise with the industries. This will give the farmer a fixed price at the time of sowing the crop, which will give him relief from the fall in prices. Our farming is not a production problem, but a waste of produce. This causes harm to farmers and the country. To overcome this, legal hurdles are being removed on one hand and farmers are being directly assisted.

The PM said that a law involving essential goods had worn off decades ago. It was created because then there was a shortage of grains, today there was an excess of grains. Therefore, that law was harmed. But this law was still in force, which is no longer needed. This is also a big reason why the infrastructure could not be built in the villages. This law was greatly misused. Now agricultural trade has been freed from this fear. Now businesses can come forward to make storage in villages.