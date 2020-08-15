PM Modi gave his 7th speech from Red Fort on Independence Day

New Delhi: The entire nation is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 7th consecutive time. With this, PM Modi has become the non-Congress Prime Minister who hoists the tricolor most often. Earlier, the Prime Minister went to Rajghat and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. On reaching the venue, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed PM Modi.

After this, PM Modi gave his Independence Day speech. This time due to Corona, many changes have been made in the Independence Day program on Red Fort. This time only 5000 people have been called under the limited program. However, 20-25 thousand people reached each time. The same, the children also did not appear in the program this time.

Some Important Points of PM Modi's speech.

-PM salutes the Corona warriors

PM Narendra Modi said that - in this extraordinary time of Corona, with the spirit of Seva Parmo Dharma, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance personnel, sweepers, policemen, service personnel, many people, regardless of their lives, Working continuously round the clock.

-PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters

PM Modi said, next year we will enter the 75th year of our independence. A huge festival is in front of us. Paying tribute to the freedom fighters, he said, "There was no period of slavery when there was no attempt for freedom in any corner of India, there was no surrender." PM Modi said, the idea of ​​expansionism did not just leave some countries enslaved, it did not end there. Even in the midst of fierce wars and terribleness, India did not let the freedom war diminish and damp.

-130 crore Indians pledge to build self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "130 crore Indians have pledged to build a self-sufficient India in the midst of the corona epidemic." He said, I am confident that India will make this dream come true. I have confidence in the abilities, confidence and competence of my fellow Indians. Once we are determined to do something, we do not rest until we have achieved that goal.

-PM Modi launched National Digital Health Mission

Prime Minister Modi told the people about a new health mission. He said, another big campaign is going to start in the country from today. This is the National Digital Health Mission. The National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector.Regarding the National Digital Health Mission, PM Modi said, your every test, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all these information will be contained in this one health ID.

-100 lakh crore rupees will be spent on infrastructure development

PM Modi said, the country is moving towards spending more than Rs 100 lakh crore on this. About 7 thousand projects of different sectors have also been identified. In a way, it will be like a new revolution in infrastructure.

-Many regions of the country also lagged behind in terms of development.

The Prime Minister said that the campaign for Vocal for Local, Re-skill and Up-skill will infuse a self-reliant economy in the standard of living below the poverty line. Many areas of the country have also lagged behind in terms of development. He said, by choosing more than 110 such aspirational districts, special efforts are being made there so that people get better education, better health facilities, better employment opportunities.

-India considered the world like a family

PM Modi said that India always believes that this world is one big family. When we are moving towards economic progress and development, we should keep in mind that humanity is the center of this journey and this process. There was a time when our agricultural system was very backward. The biggest concern then was how to feed the countrymen. Today when we can feed not only India but many countries of the world.

-Work on three vaccines in the country

Giving information on the Corona vaccine, Prime Minister Modi said, "Not one, not two, but three vaccines of Korana are currently in testing phase in India. As soon as scientists get the green signal, the country's preparation is also for mass production of those vaccines.

-In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country should be connected with optical fiber

On optical fiber, the Prime Minister said, before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fiber. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber. This goal will be met in the coming thousand days. In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fiber.

-New national education policy found for the creation of a happy India

Speaking on the new national education policy, PM Modi said, the country's education has great importance in building self-reliant India, in building modern India, in building new India, in building prosperous and prosperous India. With this thinking, the country has got a new national education policy.

-Ladakh is moving forward to touch new heights of development

Prime Minister Modi said, by making Ladakh a Union Territory last year, the old demand of its people has been met. Ladakh, situated in the heights of the Himalayas, is moving forward today to touch new heights of development.PM Modi said about the development of Ladakh, just as Sikkam has made its mark as an organic state, in the coming days, Ladakh, as a carbon neutral region, will also rapidly grow in this direction. Work is going on.

-Who raised his eyes from LOC to LAC, got a befitting reply

The Prime Minister said about the security of the country, whoever has raised his eyes on the sovereignty of the country from LOC to LAC, the country, the country's army has responded in the same language.

-Lakshadweep to be connected with submarine optical fiber cable in 1000 days

Laxdweep will also be connected to submarine optical fiber cable in the next 1000 days, said PM Modi about the country's islands.