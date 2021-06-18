PM Modi global approval rating highest among the 13 world leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remains intact even after the second wave of Corona epidemic and its bad effect in India. PM Modi tops the ranking of global leaders in a survey by American data intelligence firm Morning Consult. His popularity has got 66% number out of 100.

The Leaders of 13 countries including America, Britain, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France and Germany were included in this survey.However, the survey states that Modi's popularity has declined by 20% in the last one year.Yet by the beginning of June, 66% of people like Modi.

In this survey 2,126 people of India were included in which 28% people also disapproved of Modi's popularity.In the survey, the rating of leaders of only 3 countries is above 60.

In the survey, Modi is followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.His rating is 65%.After this, Mexico's President Lopez Obrador is at number three, his rating is 63%.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval ratings of leaders from the US, India, France, Japan, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain and the UK and updates its page with new data every week does.

Leaders ranking:-

1. Narendra Modi: 66%

2. Mario Draghi (Italy) : 65%

3. Lopez Obrador (Mexico): 63%

4. Scott Morrison (Australia): 54%

5. Angela Merkel (Germany): 53%

6. Joe Biden (USA): 53%

7. Justin Trudeau (Canada): 48%

8. Boris Johnson (UK): 44%

9. Moon Jae-in (South Korea): 37%

10. Pedro Sanchez (Spain): 36%

11. Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil): 35%

12. Emmanuel Macron (France): 35%

13. Yoshihide Suga (Japan): 29%

The US agency has considered Modi's address to the nation on June 7 as a way to improve the ranking.In this he made many announcements.While addressing the nation, Modi had announced to get free vaccine for all people above 18 years of age.He also talked about supplying 75 percent of the vaccine to the state governments.In his address to the nation, Modi had promised to provide free ration to 80 crore poor by November.