PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying the life of 'pawanputra' is a symbol of devotion and strength...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying the life of "pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion and strength which inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it.
"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," he tweeted.
हनुमान जयंती के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति, शक्ति, समर्पण और अनुशासन के प्रतीक पवनपुत्र का जीवन हमें हर संकट का सामना करने और उससे पार पाने की प्रेरणा देता है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020
The life of "Pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline, inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it, he said.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story