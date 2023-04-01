  • Menu
PM Modi greets people on Utkala Dibasa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the foundation day of Odisha, celebrated as 'Utkala Dibasa.'

He tweeted, "Best wishes on Utkala Dibasa. This is a day to acknowledge the rich role of Odisha, Odia people and culture in the progress of our nation.

May the people of Odisha be blessed with good health and prosperity in the times to come." The eastern state was carved out on a linguistic basis on this day in 1936.

